Three cars crash on I-82 between Richland, Benton City amid dense fog

RICHLAND, Wash. – Troopers say three cars crashed on I-82 between Richland and Benton City early Friday morning.

According to Washington State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson, the crashed happened in the eastbound lanes and the drivers were up against poor visibility and dense fog.

“It’s 26 degrees, freezing fog and you can see it’s is dense as well. All over southeast Washington state please be careful this morning!” said Trooper Thorson.

Fortunately, there were no serious injuries.

WSP recommends slowing down and activating all the lights on your car in these conditions.

“We are experiencing our first freezing fog of the winter and it’s deceptive because people don’t think to slow down, but dense fog is one of the most dangerous situations because of visibility issues and to have it freeze on top of that is even worse,” Trooper Thorson told KAPP-KVEW.

Traffic alert/Weather alert: We are currently at a three car injury crash between Benton City and Richland on I-82. Also, we are experiencing freezing, dense fog and we are currently sitting at 26°. Please slow down, all lights activated on your car!! pic.twitter.com/kSd9QkaBNG — Trooper C. Thorson (@wspd3pio) December 4, 2020

On Thursday, troopers investigated seven other crashes they attribute to freezing fog and possible speeding.

WSP has investigated seven collisions so far this morning due to the freezing fog/inclement weather. Please slow down….. pic.twitter.com/CST6nxC7Mb — Trooper C. Thorson (@wspd3pio) December 3, 2020

