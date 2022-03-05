Three cars involved in crash on Edison street in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kennewick Police Department (KPD) says that three cars were involved in a crash on Edison street on Saturday.
KPD was dispatched to the area of Edison Street and Okanogan Avenue at 1:22 p.m. on Saturday, March 5th.
Upon arrival, officers found three cars that had collided. At this time, officers believe speed may be a factor in the collision, but are still investigating the cause of the crash.
One juvenile was transported to a local area hospital for minor injuries. No other injuries have been reported.
KPD says the roadway should be cleared by 3 p.m.
READ MORE FROM THE KAPP KVEW NEWS STAFF:
- Shooting in Milton-Freewater kills 18-year-old
- Lifetime Dental Care in Richland offers free dental care to Veterans
- ‘A very significant judgement:’ City of Kennewick to pay $400k+ in racial discrimination lawsuit
- Burglary suspect breaks through wall of Kennewick business, takes lottery tickets
- Police in Kennewick looking for robbery suspect
- West Richland Police assist during a house fire on Rupert Road
COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.