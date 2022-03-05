Three cars involved in crash on Edison street in Kennewick

by Margo Cady

Three cars were involved in a crash on Edison Street in Kennewick on Saturday, March 5th.

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kennewick Police Department (KPD) says that three cars were involved in a crash on Edison street on Saturday.

KPD was dispatched to the area of Edison Street and Okanogan Avenue at 1:22 p.m. on Saturday, March 5th.

Upon arrival, officers found three cars that had collided. At this time, officers believe speed may be a factor in the collision, but are still investigating the cause of the crash.

One juvenile was transported to a local area hospital for minor injuries. No other injuries have been reported.

KPD says the roadway should be cleared by 3 p.m.

