Three coronavirus tests connected to a presumptive positive case are negative in Umatilla County

UMATILLA COUNTY, Ore. — All three COVID-19 tests collected earlier this week have come back negative according to Umatilla County Public Health (UCo Health).

The samples came from those with close contact to a presumptive positive case, which Oregon Health Authority reported on March 2.

UCo Health is still waiting on official CDC confirmation on that case, but they can report that that individual is now recovering.

They went on to say they will now only release information on presumptive positive cases.

UCo Health says they are working with multiple agencies multiple health agencies and community partners to spread accurate and up-to-date information and understands community concerns.

