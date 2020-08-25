Three-day total: 68 virus cases, two deaths in Yakima County

David Mann by David Mann

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — From Saturday to Monday, 68 people in Yakima County have tested positive for COVID-19 and two have died of complications from the disease.

The total case count in Yakima County is at 11,477; the death toll is at 223.

There are 16 residents battling COVID-19 in the hospital and one resident is on a ventilator as of Monday afternoon.

At least 9,954 residents, which make up more than 86% of the residents who’ve tested positive, have recovered.

Yakima County has been in a modified Phase 1 of the state’s reopening plan since early July.

For more information, visit the Yakima Health District’s COVID-19 webpage.