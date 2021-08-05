3 Harrah farmworkers dead, four injured in gruesome car accident

by Dylan Carter

UPDATE at 5:00 p.m. on August 5: Further details regarding a deadly car accident in Harrah have been released by Yakima County officials.

According to the Yakima County Deputy Scot Swallow, all seven of the individuals involved in the crash were young men between 16 and 18 years old. They worked together at a Yakima County farm and were let off for their lunch break. Four of them were inside the car and three were in the flatbed of the 2003 Ford Explorer.

Authorities say that their vehicle left the roadway and slide sideways before the vehicle rolled. Two people were ejected from the back of the truck and died at the scene. A third suffered an amputated arm and was transported to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital. Additionally, one occupant inside the truck was not wearing his seatbelt, was ejected, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

This tragic accident is still under investigation. None of the individuals involved has been identified publically.

HARRAH, Wash. — Seven people were injured, including three who have been pronounced dead, in a single-vehicle accident on Shields Rd this morning in Yakima County.

According to a spokesman for the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, emergency first responders were dispatched to the 3700-block of Shields Rd, between Progressive Rd and Evans Rd, around 10:00 a.m. on August 5. A nearby postal carrier was a witness to the tragic accident in which three people were ejected from the vehicle.

All three of those individuals were pronounced dead shortly after. Four other occupants of the vehicle were also injured, including one who was life-flighted away from the scene. Authorities say that just one vehicle was involved in the accident, which left the vehicle upside down on the scene.

RELATED: 20-year-old injured, car totaled in accident on I-82 south of Union Gap

Three patients were transported to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital to be medically evaluated and treated for their injuries. Local authorities will remain on the scene of the crash in Harrah to clean up and investigate the cause of the crash.

At this time, it’s unclear whether intoxication played a factor in the accident. However, it’s suspected that speed played a factor in the crash.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued with further details if they are revealed by local authorities.

RECENT NEWS HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

RELATED: Pasco speeder ejected from car in mid-air before crashing into parked train

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.