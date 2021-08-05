Three dead, four injured in tragic car accident near Harrah

by Dylan Carter

HARRAH, Wash. — Seven people were injured, including three who have been pronounced dead, in a single-vehicle accident on Shields Rd this morning in Yakima County.

According to a spokesman for the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, emergency first responders were dispatched to the 3700-block of Shields Rd, between Progressive Rd and Evans Rd, around 10:00 a.m. on August 5. A nearby postal carrier was a witness to the tragic accident in which three people were ejected from the vehicle.

All three of those individuals were pronounced dead shortly after. Four other occupants of the vehicle were also injured, including one who was life-flighted away from the scene. Authorities say that just one vehicle was involved in the accident, which left the vehicle upside down on the scene.

Three patients were transported to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital to be medically evaluated and treated for their injuries. Local authorities will remain on the scene of the crash in Harrah to clean up and investigate the cause of the crash.

At this time, it’s unclear whether intoxication played a factor in the accident. However, it’s suspected that speed played a factor in the crash.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued with further details if they are revealed by local authorities.

