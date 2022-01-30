Three DUI arrests in Kennewick highlight the danger of drunk driving across the Tri-Cities

by Dylan Carter

Image credit: Kennewick Police Department, Facebook

KENNEWICK, Wash. — It was a busy Friday night for Kennewick police officers working the graveyard shift with a handful of collisions, disturbances and DUI arrests of Tri-Cities residents on January 28, 2022.

According to a social media post by the Kennewick Police Department, officers working the night shift made three separate arrests because of seemingly intoxicated drivers who made dangerous choices.

The first took place at the intersection of S Edison St & W Clearwater Ave, where a 32-year old Kennewick resident turned into the wrong lane on Edison around 9:30 p.m. on Friday night. Authorities determined that the driver turned onto the southbound lane and collided with another vehicle head-on.

Thankfully, no one was seriously injured in the crash. KPD officers arrested the suspected drunk driver at the scene of the collision.

Just over two hours later, a KPD officer driving west on Kennewick Avenue near Vista Way noticed a truck driving eastbound in their direction. The truck’s headlights were out, which is illegal per RCW 46.37.020.

The KPD officer turned on their patrol car’s emergency lights, which led the truck driver to swerve into oncoming traffic in an attempt to evade police. Eventually, the driver was stopped and a 23-year old Pasco resident was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Only a half-hour later, at 12:15 a.m. on Saturday morning, a Kennewick police officer who was leaving a previous DUI scene was stopped at a light near the intersection of S Olympia St & W Kennewick Ave. They observed as a driver traveled through a red light onto Kennewick Ave and stoped the driver quickly.

The officer observed signs of impairment and arrested a 22-year old Pasco resident on suspicion of driving under the influence.

DUI drivers tend to be active during the late night and early morning on weekends. Please be careful when traveling the Tri-Cities during those times, and don’t drive while under the influence—it’s dangerous for yourself and others.

