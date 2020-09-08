Three fires burning a collective 15 square miles in Whitman County; town of Malden left in ruins

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Aerial view of destruction in Malden (Whitman County Sheriff's Office)

WHITMAN CO., Wash. — Three separate fires are burning a collective 10,000 acres (15 square miles) in Whitman County.

The Colfax Fire burned five acres and is fully contained. The Manning Fire has burned 2,000 acres and the Babbs Fire has burned 8,000 acres; neither are contained.

The Babbs Fire burned the majority of structures in the town of Malden and several buildings were also lost in Pine City. Level 3 evacuations were issued Monday, and remain in place.

As a result, a state of emergency has been declared in Whitman County. Homeowners are asked to stay away from the area for the next 24-48 hours. Those impacted by the fire are also asked to fill out this survey from United Way in order to assess what resources are needed.

Pine City-Malden Road remains closed from the west side of Pine City to the east side of Malden.

Fire crews are spending Tuesday trying to protect structures in Malden and Manning.