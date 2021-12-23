Three injured on U.S. 97 in Parker after driver doesn’t yield to oncoming traffic

by Dylan Carter

(Google Maps Streetview)

WAPATO, Wash. — Three people were transported to the nearest hospital on Wednesday afternoon after two cars collided at the intersection of U.S. 97 and Parker St, according to the Washington State Patrol (WSP).

According to a press memo from WSP, authorities were alerted to the crash at 3:41 p.m. on December 22, 2021. An investigation by State Troopers determined that the 83-year-old driver of a ’96 Ford Mustang approached the intersection of U.S. 97 while driving eastbound on Parker St.

At the same time, a 29-year-old woman from Yakima drove southbound on U.S. 97 at Parker St. Suddenly, the Toppenish man entered the roadway—failing to yield the right of way to oncoming traffic—and collided with the woman’s Jeep.

YESTERDAY: WSP — Semi-truck crashed into fence to avoid hitting trooper near Union Gap

All three of the occupants across these two vehicles suffered injures in the accident, and first responders requested medical attention for the victims.

The 83-year-old man and his 23-year-old male passenger were rushed to Astria Toppenish Hospital while the Yakima woman was brought to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital for emergency medical care.

No further details regarding their current condition have been publically revealed.

READ: Troopers investigating multiple collisions in Pasco on Wednesday morning

Each of the vehicles sustained reportable damage, but neither of them was totaled in the collision.

Impairment from substances like alcohol or drugs did not play a factor in this accident. WSP Troopers determined that the Toppenish man was responsible because he didn’t yield the right of way to the oncoming traveler.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued if further details are revealed.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP KVEW NEWS STAFF:

EARLIER TODAY: Snoqualmie Pass Traffic — Spinouts, semi-truck accidents closed I-90 E for an hour

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.