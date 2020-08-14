Three men hit by pickup in Kennewick early Friday morning

Monica Petruzzelli by Monica Petruzzelli

KENNEWICK, Wash. – Kennewick police say three men were hit by a slow moving pickup truck early Friday morning.

It happened near the Breezeway Apartments on West Bruneau Place around 3:30 a.m.

According to Lieutenant Aaron Clem, the driver, in his mid-fifties, was sleeping in his pickup when he woke up. He started to lurch the car forward, and said he didn’t see three men that were sleeping just in front of his truck.

The men, two in their forties and one in his twenties, had been sleeping along the sidewalk and partially in the street when they were struck.

One of the men was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. The other two men were not transported to the hospital.

Lieutenant Clem indicated that the incident was an accident and there were no arrests. The driver was interviewed and released.

