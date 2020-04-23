Three more people die of COVID-19 in Tri-Cities

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The Benton-Franklin Health District says 42 people have died of COVID-19 in the Tri-Cities area as of Thursday afternoon.

The health district announced three more people have died — a Franklin County man in his 60s, a Benton County woman in her 80s and a Benton County man in his 90s. All three had underlying health condiitons.

Twenty-three new cases were announced in Benton and Franklin Counties, bringing the total to 763.

Ninety-five cases in Benton and Franklin counties are linked to the Tyson beef plant in Wallula. There are at least nine other cases in Walla Walla County and one in Umatilla County.

128 healthcare workers have tested positive

