Three people arrested for burglary and theft after a car chase in Yakima County

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — Three people were arrested after breaking into a home and leading Yakima County Sheriff’s deputies on a high speed car chase near Tieton on Saturday.

On Apr. 25 around 9 p.m., a homeowner reported they had interrupted a burglary in progress. An unknown male then fled in a Dodge Dakota at a high rate of speed.

A Yakima County Deputy attempted to catch up to the car but was unable to.

Shortly after, another Yakima County Deputy located the Dakota and tried to pull the car over but the suspect fled again and started a high speed chase down Rudd Road.

The Dakota eventually took a sharp turn and rolled onto its side. Three people were inside of the car and items from the home were recovered from the vehicle.

They discovered that the Dodge Dakota had just been stolen as well.

A 19-year-old female, 23-year-old male and an 18-year-old female were booked into the Yakima County Jail for Eluding, Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Residential Burglary, Burglary 2nd Degree, Theft 1st degree, Malicious Mischief 2nd degree and more.

Their identities have not been released.

