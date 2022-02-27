UPDATE: RPD arrests one person involved in early morning crash

by Margo Cady

UPDATE 2/27/22 at 4:30 p.m. — Richland Police Department (RPD) has arrested one person involved in an early morning car crash that left three people dead.

19-year-old Jennifer Duong of Richland has been booked into Benton County Jail with three counts of Vehicular Homicide.

The three victims of the crash have also been identified, but their families have requested their names not be released, according to RPD. Two of the passengers were 19 years old and the other was 20.

RPD’s investigation has revealed that the car that crashed was racing another car at the time of the collision.

The second car had been identified as a white BMW, which was fueling up at a nearby gas station before the street race. Officials say the driver of the vehicle has been identified.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact non-emergency dispatch at (509) 628-0333.

A traffic pole was damaged in the crash, and crews are working to repair it. Traffic will continue to be impacted in the area.

Jadwin Avenue will remain closed between Jadwin and George Washington Way. The southbound lanes of George Washington Way will remain closed between Lee and Comstock.

Officials expect the northbound lanes of George Washington Way to reopen shortly.

RICHLAND, Wash. — Three people have died after a car collided with a traffic pole on George Washington Way.

Richland Police Department (RPD) responded to the incident around 2:45 a.m. on Sunday, February 27th. Upon arrival, officers found a single car that had collided with a traffic pole near George Washington Way and Jadwin Avenue.

RPD says the car was sheared in half when it collided with the pole. Of the four occupants in the car, three were pronounced deceased on scene.

The fourth occupant was quickly transported to a local area hospital for treatment to their injuries. RPD says they are in stable condition, thought the extent of their injuries are currently unknown.

Officials say they believe alcohol may have been involved in the crash. RPD Detectives were called in to help process evidence.

At this time, no names have been released. RPD says next of kin will be conducted by their detectives.

