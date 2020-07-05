Three people rescued by helicopter after being injured on Mt. Adams

Three climbers were rescued while on Mt. Adams in less than 12 hours.

The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office received reports of two injured climbers on Mt. Adams around 7:00 p.m. Friday.

According to the YSCO, a 30-year-old male suffered a leg injury, and his female climbing partner suffered a head injury while going down the south climb.

The two climbers experienced signs of hypothermia, and were rescued by helicopter around 10:30 p.m., the YCSO confirmed. Both are expected to make a full recovery.

The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office received an additional call for support early Saturday morning for a 15-year-old climber.

The victim was injured in a rockslide on the south climb, in the same area as the two climbers the prior night, YCSO reported. He reportedly injured his leg, arm, shoulder, and ribs.

The YCSO said that due to the possible severity of his injuries, a helicopter was once again requested and was able to rescue him.

The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the United States Forest Service Climbing rangers, Yakima County Search and Rescue, Yakima County Mountain Rescue, Klickitat County Search and Rescue, and the helicopter call sign “Dustoff” from the Yakima Training Center.

