Three puppies die in Yakima shed fire

YAKIMA, Wash. – Firefighters say three puppies died in a shed that caught on fire in Yakima this week.

According to the Yakima Fire Department, they got a call around 4 p.m. on Monday alerting them to the fire on the 900 block of South 27th Avenue.

The department said that the flames destroyed the shed, which was being used as an outdoor dog house, and and killed three puppies inside.

“It was warmed by a heat lamp powered by an extension cord from the house. Please make sure heat lamps are securely located. Never use an extension cord with heat lamps or space heaters and keep them at least three feet away from flammable items,” the department advised.

