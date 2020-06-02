Three shootings, stabbing over the weekend in Yakima County

YAKIMA, Wash. — Five people were injured over the weekend in violent incidents across Yakima County.

Police responded to shootings Friday night in Wapato and Yakima, a shooting Saturday in Sunnyside and a stabbing Sunday in Toppenish.

According to police, all victims are recovering from their wounds and the incidents don’t appear to be related.

Teens injured in shooting at Wapato party

Wapato police Chief Nolan Wentz said two teenagers were injured Friday night at a party in Wapato.

Police were called about 9:45 p.m. to reports of a shooting near Donald Road, where they found a 17-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The teens were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

Wentz said the circumstances leading up to the shooting are unclear and it’s unknown as of Monday if the shooting was gang-related. No arrests have been made.

Shots fired outside 7-11 on Yakima Avenue

Less than a half-hour later, Yakima police responded to reports of gunshots fired outside the 7-11 at East Yakima Avenue and Union Street.

Sgt. Dave Cortez said two vehicles were involved in the incident and fled the area.

Officers later responded to East Chestnut Avenue and South 10th Street, where they found a 17-year-old boy with non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg.

The teen was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Cortez said the shooting appears to be gang-related. No arrests have been made.

Shooting near Yakima Valley Highway in Sunnyside

On Saturday, police responded about 3 p.m. to multiple calls about gunshots heard near North Ninth Street and Yakima Valley Highway in Sunnyside.

Commander Scott Bailey said a 42-year-old man was shot multiple times and the circumstances which led up to that shooting are unclear. The man is reportedly recovering at a hospital.

Bailey said the incident is not believed to be gang-related. No arrests have been made.

Stabbing suspect arrested in Toppenish

A Toppenish man was arrested after police say he stabbed his 29-year-old roommate in the back during an argument Sunday night.

Capt. Dave Johnson said the 23-year-old suspect had been fighting with his roommate at a house near South J Street and Satus Avenue about 5 p.m. when he stabbed the 29-year-old multiple times.

Police said they found the victim bleeding from the lower back. He was transported to Virginia Mason Memorial hospital for treatment, where he remained as of Monday afternoon.

The 23-year-old was booked into the Yakima County jail on suspicion of first-degree assault.

