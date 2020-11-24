Three siblings arrested in Yakima gang-related homicide near Hy’s Mini Market

YAKIMA, Wash. — Three siblings have been arrested in connection with a gang-related shootout Friday outside a Yakima convenience store that left a 30-year-old man dead.

Yakima Police Sgt. David Cortez said the incident began about 3:30 p.m. at Hy’s Mini Mart, 1219 W. Lincoln Avenue. He said the 15-year-old, 19-year-old and 20-year-old siblings were shopping inside the store when the victim, Marcos Mendoza-Guillen walked in.

“They basically recognized each other from being rival gang members and so then a physical altercation took place inside the store,” Cortez said.

Police said a store employee broke up the fight and asked the group to leave; the siblings exited and got into their car, with Mendoza-Guillen walking out a short time later.

“You can tell from the video we had a verbal altercation continue,” Cortez said.

Cortez said the siblings pulled their car around to the nearby intersection of Custer and West Lincoln avenues, still arguing out the windows as the victim got in the passenger seat of another car.

“They wound up pulling up behind the three suspects, at which point an exchange of gunfire took place,” Cortez said.

Cortez said there were likely at least three firearms involved but it’s unclear who exactly fired the shots.

“The victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds and succumbed to those wounds a short time later,” Cortez said.

Police found the suspects about 4 a.m. the following morning at a house off of Old Naches Highway, north of Gleed.

“A deputy came across the vehicle and notified other units; they went on ahead and surrounded the house,” Cortez said.

Cortez said two of the three siblings came out quickly, but the 15-year-old stayed inside for several hours before eventually coming out without incident.

“We don’t have all the information yet, so right now the three individuals were booked under a drive-by shooting,” Cortez said.

