Thunderstorms to slow down after Midnight, with a cooler Friday and weekend ahead – Jason

by Jason Valentine

Good Thursday evening!

We have a Red Flag Warning until 11pm tonight with abundant Thunderstorms in our areas. Most of the cells have been violent south of Yakima and along the Blues in the early evening. Some should start to head to the Mid-Columbia this evening. They will slow down after Midnight with nicer conditions tomorrow.

Highs for your Friday will be in the mid to upper 80’s with partly cloudy skies. Winds will remain 10 to 20 mph from the SW, hopefully driving more smoke out of our regions. We will see similar conditions on Saturday, with a chance of light showers. Sunday will see highs in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s, with warmer temps to come next week.

Have a great evening!

-Jason

