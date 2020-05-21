Thursday: 15 new cases of COVID-19 in Tri-Cities region

David Mann by David Mann

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Health officials reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 in the Tri-Cities region Thursday. There were no additional deaths to report.

The total number of cases in the region is 1,416. There have been 811 cases in Benton County and 605 cases in Franklin County.

Sixty people have died of complications from the virus in Benton County and 17 have died in Franklin County.

Thirty-eight infected people in the region are hospitalized as of Thursday afternoon.

There are no new cases among senior homes, leaving their total at 308, including 184 cases among residents and 124 among staff.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Two more die of COVID-19 in Tri-Cities region; cases rise to 1,401



For more information about COVID-19 in the Tri-Cities region, visit the health district’s website.

Comments

comments