Thursday: 30 new cases of COVID-19, three deaths in Tri-Cities area

David Mann by David Mann

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Health officials on Thursday announced 30 new cases of COVID-19 in the Tri-Cities area — 22 in Benton County and eight in Franklin County. The disease has claimed three more lives.

In total, there have been 4,500 cases in Benton County and 4,229 cases in Franklin County since the start of the pandemic in mid-March, according to the Benton-Franklin Health District.

On Thursday, the health district reported one more death in Benton County, bringing the county’s death toll to 115, and two more in Franklin County, bringing its death toll to 53.

As of about noon, 23 residents were hospitalized due to COVID.

Benton and Franklin counties remain in a modified Phase 1 of the state’s reopening plan.

Visit the health district’s COVID-19 dashboard to learn more.