Thursday: 37 new cases of COVID-19 in Tri-Cities area. No deaths in 6 days

David Mann by David Mann

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Health officials reported 37 new cases of COVID-19 in the Tri-Cities area on Thursday. There were no additional deaths for a sixth straight day.

Benton County’s case count increased by 18 for a total of 4,767 cases. The countywide death toll remained at 117.

Franklin County’s increased by 19 for a total of 4,450 cases. Its death toll remained at 54.

As of Thursday afternoon, 33 people are hospitalized in the area because of COVID-19. That’s an overnight increase of eight patients.

Benton and Franklin counties are have been in a modified Phase 1 of the state’s reopening plan since early July.

Earlier this week, Gov. Jay Inslee announced new reopening guidelines for modified Phase 1 counties. Go here for details.