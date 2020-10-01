Thursday: 39 new cases of COVID-19 in Tri-Cities area

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Health officials on Thursday announced 39 new cases of COVID-19 in the Tri-Cities area — 23 in Benton County and 16 in Franklin County.

There were no additional deaths to report.

Benton County’s case count is at 4,607 and its death toll is at 117.

Franklin County’s case count is at 4,348 and its death toll is at 53.

As of Thursday afternoon, 19 residents are hospitalized in the area because of COVID-19.

Benton and Franklin counties are in a modified Phase 1 of the state’s reopening plan.

For more details, visit the Benton-Franklin Health District’s COVID-19 dashboard.