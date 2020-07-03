Thursday: 80 new cases of COVID-19 in Yakima County

David Mann by David Mann

YAKIMA, Wash. — Health officials reported 80 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday in Yakima County, bringing the total to 7,556.

One additional death related to COVID-19 was also reported. At least 141 people from Yakima County have died of complications from COVID-19.

At least 137 residents who’ve died had prior underlying health issues.

45 residents are hospitalized and 10 are on a ventilator.

So far, 3,975 have recovered from the virus, or roughly 53% of all residents who’ve tested positive.

Yakima County is one of three counties in the state that’s still in Phase 1 of reopening.

Due to its high rate of infection, Gov. Jay Inslee imposed an order for Yakima County businesses to refuse service to anyone who doesn’t wear a mask inside. That order will soon be extended statewide, the governor said Thursday.

State health officials said since the order was put into effect for Yakima County, the number of people wearing face coverings in public has improved, and the number of infections per 100,000 people over a two-week span has dropped from about 700 to 600.

For more information, visit the Yakima Health District’s website.

