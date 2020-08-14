Thursday: 90 new cases of COVID-19, two deaths in Yakima County

David Mann by David Mann

YAKIMA, Wash. — Health officials announced 90 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths in Yakima County on Thursday.

The total case count for Yakima County is at 11,112; the death toll rose to 211.

As of Thursday afternoon, 17 county residents are hospitalized with COVID-19 and five are on a ventilator.

At least 9,025 residents who’ve tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered. That’s more than 81% of the total.

Yakima County is in a modified Phase 1 of the state’s reopening plan.

For more information, visit the Yakima Health District’s COVID-19 webpage.

PAST COVERAGE: Yakima County announces 40 COVID cases, four deaths Wednesday

Comments

comments