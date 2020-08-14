Thursday: 90 new cases of COVID-19, two deaths in Yakima County
YAKIMA, Wash. — Health officials announced 90 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths in Yakima County on Thursday.
The total case count for Yakima County is at 11,112; the death toll rose to 211.
As of Thursday afternoon, 17 county residents are hospitalized with COVID-19 and five are on a ventilator.
At least 9,025 residents who’ve tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered. That’s more than 81% of the total.
Yakima County is in a modified Phase 1 of the state’s reopening plan.
For more information, visit the Yakima Health District’s COVID-19 webpage.
