Thursday afternoon will be sunny & mild, with some smoke returning to Yakima -Briana

Another sunny and warm afternoon in store for this Thursday ahead of the holiday weekend.

Some wildfire smoke returns to the Yakima Valley today. Highs will be a bit below normal in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Overnight lows dip back down into the 40s and 50s. Highs in the mid 80s Friday with quiet conditions.

Sunshine and upper 80s/90s for the Labor Day weekend.

..AIR QUALITY ALERT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT FRIDAY…

The Washington State Department of Ecology has issued an Air Quality Alert…which remains in effect until noon PDT Friday. A Smoke Air Quality Alert remains in effect. Wildfires burning in the region combined with forecasted conditions will cause air quality to reach unhealthy levels.

Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes…runny nose…aggravate heart and lung diseases…and aggravate other serious health problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung condition.