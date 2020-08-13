Thursday: Another 37 COVID cases announced in Tri-Cities area

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The Benton-Franklin Health District reported 37 new cases of COVID-19 in the Tri-Cities area on Thursday — 13 in Benton County and 24 in Franklin County.

The total case count rose to 3,801 in Benton County and the death toll remained at 110.

Franklin County’s total case count rose to 3,599 and the death toll rose to 43 after a resident in his 60s who had underlying health conditions died of COVID-19 complications.

As of Thursday afternoon, 39 area residents are hospitalized with COVID-19.

The Tri-Cities area has had exactly 7,400 cases and 153 deaths attributed to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic in mid-March.

The number of residents who’ve tested negative was not available.

