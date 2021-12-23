Thursday Forecast: Breezy conditions, light snow and rain showers by the afternoon

by Amanda Mason

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Thursday’s forecast shows the Tri-Cities can see a partly sunny day with a high of 46 and breezy conditions with wind gusts reaching 26 mph. By the evening, the winds will decrease. Walla Walla and Yakima can see light and scattered precipitation of snow and rain in the afternoon.

According to the Futurecast, we could see some scattered showers in the Tri-Cities by 11 a.m. We are tracking a storm coming into the area that will be bringing more snow and rain Friday. But for Tri-Cities, expect calmer conditions compared to surrounding areas.

TRI-CITIES

Partly sunny skies with breezy conditions and sustained winds at 7 to 12 mph throughout the day and increasing to 18 mph this afternoon. Wind gusts could reach a high of 26 mph to even 31 mph and decrease to 24 mph into the evenings. We can see a high of 46 degrees and a low of 37 degrees.

YAKIMA

Patchy fog before 8 a.m. and a 20% chance of rain before 11 a.m. in the forecast. Snow levels are lowering from 2500 feet to 1500 feet in the afternoon—a slight chance of snow showers after 11 p.m. For most of the day, expect light winds, partly sunny skies with a high of 42 degrees and a low of 27 degrees.

WALLA WALLA

Mostly cloudy skies today with a 40% chance of rain. The high of 45 degrees and a low of 34 degrees are above average for this time of year. Wind gusts near 24 mph will decrease into the evening to 22 mph. Breezy conditions with an average of 15 mph winds will continue throughout the day. Snow Levels are expected at 1300 feet into the evening, while chances of precipitation drops to 20% at night.

A LOOK AHEAD INTO THE WEEKEND FORECAST

Today through Christmas Day, there is a cold front that will move through, lowering snow levels and bringing scattered snow showers as well as breezy winds over the Columbia Basin, mainly near the Yakima Valley and Walla Walla region.

According to the National Weather Service, snowfall amounts will generally range from 2-5 inches in the mountains and around 6-8 inches along the WA/OR Cascades crest. The current Winter Storm Warnings for the Cascades and Winter Weather Advisory for the Northern Blues will end by 4 p.m.

On Christmas Day, the snow level will be close to the Basin floor, and the probability of snow falling on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in the lower elevations is only around 20-40%. Heavy snow is likely near the Cascade crest and Mt. Bachelor and White Pass Ski Resorts with 8-12 inches of snow on Christmas Eve and Christmas. There are some travel concerns on Christmas, but NWS said the main focus will be the Cascade passes and Wister/85.

