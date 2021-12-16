Thursday Forecast: Waking up to overnight snow in the Columbia Basin

by Amanda Mason

KENNEWICK, Wash. — We woke up in the Tri-Cities to the first snowfall for the region. The snow showers are tapering off in the lower levels starting around 7 a.m.

We see slick conditions as the Tri-Cities area saw around a quarter to a half-inch of snow overnight. Snow amounts of 0.5-1.0 inches may occur in areas such as the Horse Heaven Hills this morning, so please be cautious on the roads.

The storm moves East towards Walla Walla this afternoon, and we will see drier conditions and sunshine in the Tri-Cities and Yakima regions. Walla Walla will be cloudy for most of the day as the storm moves towards the Blues.

A Winter Weather Advisory is still in effect today for the Northern Blue Mountains until 10 p.m. tonight. There will be another round of moderate to heavy snow this afternoon in the Blues as a secondary wave moves through with snow.

Driving Safety Tips for Snow and Ice:

Drive slow and do not use cruise control. Do not slam on your breaks and if you start to hydroplane, steer in the direction you want to travel. Leave plenty of room between you and the car in front of you. Do not power up a hill or stop when you are on the hill, as you may start to skid.

AT A GLANCE

KENNEWICK

Scattered snow showers before 8 a.m., with the snow level rising to 1500 feet by the afternoon.

Total nighttime snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.

Partly sunny with a high near 41 degrees and a low of 27 degrees.

Calm winds are expected to reach 11 mph.

YAKIMA

Mostly sunny with a high near 38 degrees and a low of 22 degrees.

Calm winds throughout the day with mostly clear skies at night.

WALLA WALLA

Scattered snow showers before 10 a.m., then scattered rain/snow showers between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Scatter rain showers will pick up after 1 p.m. as snow levels rise to 1700 feet in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy with a high of 40 degrees and a low of 29 degrees.

Patching freezing fog after 1 a.m. snow levels fall to 1000 feet after midnight.

TONIGHT:

The National Weather Service said tonight, Walla Walla will have a chance of low visibility along the I-90 Corridor West of Ellensburg and Walla Walla Valley.

