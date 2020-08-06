Thursday marks 75 years since the Hiroshima atomic bombing

JAPAN – Japan marked 75 years since the atomic bombings in Hiroshima and Nagasaki in a ceremony on Thursday.

An estimated 140,000 people died from the bombing of Hiroshima on August 6, 1945, not including those who died in the years afterwards due to cancer and other effects.

At memorial services in Japan, which were scaled back because of the coronavirus, survivors, relatives and foreign dignitaries gathered to honor those killed and pray for peace.

The prime minister vowed Japan will continue working toward elimination of nuclear weapons, and urged world leaders to do the same.

Three days later, on August 9, 1945, the US Army Air Force dropped the plutonium-fueled ‘Fat Man’ atomic bomb over Nagasaki. The Manhattan Project facility at Hanford produced the plutonium used in the ‘Fat Man’ bomb.

From August 9 through the end of the month, the Manhattan Project National Historical Park will host Lights for Peace.

“Lights for Peace features the Mid-Columbia Mastersingers singing Over the City composed by Karen P. Thomas, and flickering lights of candle luminaries filmed along the banks of the Columbia River in Richland, Washington. Commissioned for the 50th anniversary of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima, Over the City is dedicated to the bombing victims of Hiroshima and is sung in both English and Japanese,” the park wrote in a news release.



The park is also asking for origami cranes with messages of peace from the public. The origami crane has become a symbol of resilience, strength, and peace. You can send your crane and message of peace to the park site by August 30.

The messages will be shared on social media and will be archived in a time capsule. You can learn more here.

