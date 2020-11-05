Thursday marks three years since one of the deadliest mass shootings in the U.S.

Carissa Lehmkuhl

First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas via CNN

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Tex. — Exactly three years ago, the deadliest mass shooting in Texas occurred at a small church in a town of 600.

On Nov. 5, 2017, Devin Patrick Kelley shot and killed 26 people and injured 20 others during a mass shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.

The attack was the deadliest mass shooting in Texas and the fifth deadliest mass shooting in the United States. 17 adults died along with nine children, including an unborn child.

Kelley had been prohibited by law from possessing firearms or ammunition due to a previous domestic violence conviction, but that conviction had not been recorded in the FBI and National Crime Information Center database.

Investigators said the shooting was motivated by a family dispute.