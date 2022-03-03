Thursday Rain: Showers continue through the morning hours, drying out this afternoon -Briana

by Briana Bermensolo

The combination of the radar just before 9:30am… and @wsdot_traffic cameras… shows a drying trend from west to east. Sun's coming out in Yakima. Showers should be done by noon in the Tri-Cities. Dry by dinner in Walla Walla. Sunshine for the weekend! #wawx pic.twitter.com/5xW1W9N416 — Briana Bermensolo (@BriBermensolo) March 3, 2022

Rain for the morning commute…take two! Thursday morning brings steady rain for several hours to the Tri-Cities, Walla Wall and Pendleton. The difference between today and yesterday is the gradual drying trend throughout the day, from west to east. Yakima and Ellensburg have already started to see some drier air take over. Tri-Cities residents can expect rain to continue until lunch-time…with rain pushing east through the evening commute. Drying out across Eastern Washington and Oregon Friday. Highs in the 50s tomorrow with a mix of sun and clouds. Another system from the Pacific does bring a slight chance of rain Friday night through Saturday morning. Partly to mostly sunny and mild this weekend, with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Dry to start next work-week.

