Thursday: Two more people die of COVID-19 in Tri-Cities

David Mann by David Mann

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Two more people have died of COVID-19 in the Tri-Cities area, health officials announced Thursday, bringing the total number of deaths to 64.

The most recent deaths involved a Benton County woman in her 90s and a Franklin County man in his 70s. Both had underlying health issues.

The Benton-Franklin Health District said 51 people in Benton County and 13 in Franklin County have died after being infected with the virus.

The health district also reported 15 new cases, bringing the total for the region to 1162.

40 infected residents are hospitalized with the virus.

167 healthcare workers, 158 senior home residents and 114 senior home staff have been infected.

250 cases in Benton and Franklin counties are associated with the Tyson beef plant in Wallula.

For more information about the coronavirus in Benton and Franklin Counties, visit the health district’s website.

