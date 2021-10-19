Ticket sales from Cats production benefits Tri-Cities cancer patients

by Dylan Carter

KENNEWICK, Wash. — In a joint venture benefitting members Tri-Cities community members in need, $5 from every ticket purchased to an upcoming performance of the record-breaking musical Cats will go toward the Tri-Cities Cancer Center Foundation.

According to event organizers, this decision came to fruition thanks to representatives from the Toyota Center, Nederlander National Markets, and the Tri-Cities Cancer Center. If you visit Ticketmaster and purchase a ticket using the code “HOPE” through Nov. 1, your ticket purchase will help fight cancer in your community.

This touring production of Cats visits the Tri-Cities on November 1, 2021, at the Toyota Center in Kennewick. The winner of seven Tony Awards including Best Musical, Cats hits the Tri-Cities for one night only.

RELATED: A Cold War-era Hanford story is brought to life in latest production at Richland Players

Donations to the Tri-Cities Cancer Center assist patients and their families as they combat one of the scariest diagnoses that one could face. Donations go toward financial and spiritual support when battling the disease.

The price of admission ranges from $37 to $82 plus fees. If you are interested in exploring tickets further, click here. And don’t forget to use code “HOPE” at checkout to ensure your purchase benefits local cancer patients.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP KVEW NEWS STAFF:

RELATED: Hanford High creatives gain national attention with films, podcasts

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.