Ticket sales open Friday morning for country music star, Garth Brooks

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

MILTON-FREEWATER, Ore. — Country music artist, Garth Brooks, will be performing live on the big screen at 300 drive-in theaters across North America next Saturday, including M-F Drive-In Theater in northeast Oregon.

Tickets for the event go on sale at 9:00 a.m. Friday June 19, on Ticketmaster. All tickets are general admission and will admit one car/truck. The drive-in will use a “seatbelt rule,” which means one person per seatbelt in the vehicle. The tickets will cost $100.00.

There is limited availability for the concert.

Gates will open at M-F Drive-In Theater at 7:00 p.m., with the show starting around 9:15 p.m.

COPYRIGHT 2019 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments