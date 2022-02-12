Tickets sold out for the 7th annual Craft Brew and Bacon festival on Saturday in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Officials have announced that tickets are sold out for the seventh annual Three Rivers Craft Brew and Bacon Festival happening this weekend in Kennewick.

The event, held at the Three Rivers Convention Center, will feature dozens of vendors offering samples of beer, wine, and cider.

Restaurants featured will also be competing to see who has the best bacon dish. Festival attendees have the chance to vote on their favorite. The winner will take home $1,000 dollars and a trophy.

This year’s sponsors include Gesa Credit Union, Ranch & Home, Hill’s Premium Meats, and Sure Shot Billiards and Darts.

The event will run from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12. Live entertainment will also be provided, including performances by the Frog Hollow Band and the Knutzen Brothers.

Partial proceeds from each ticket are also benefitting the Tri-Cities Cancer Center Foundation.

For more information on the festival’s website, click here.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP KVEW NEWS STAFF:

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.