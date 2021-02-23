Tiger Woods taken to hospital after California car crash

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say golf star Tiger Woods was injured in a vehicle rollover in Los Angeles County.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says Woods had to be extricated from the vehicle with the so-called jaws of life tools. Woods was taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries. The vehicle sustained major damage.

The crash was confirmed in a tweet by the Los Angeles County Sherriff’s Department. Authorities say that the crash occurred around 7:12 a.m. on Tuesday morning. It occurred near the border of the Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes — A beautiful section of Los Angeles highlighted by rolling hills and beautiful homes.

A traffic investigation is allegedly being reported by a team from the Los Angeles Sherriff’s Department’s Lomita Station. As per ABC 7 in California, authorities say the car was traveling northbound on Hawthorne Boulevard when it crashed at Blackhorse Road.

Woods was the only person in the car at the time of the accident. The pro golfer is renowned worldwide as one of the top athletes in his craft. He is said to have sustained multiple injuries to his legs.

His vehicle is said to have sustained major damage. The front end of the car is entirely smashed in with sources saying that Woods was airlifted to a nearby hospital for emergency surgery.

This is a developing story that will be updated with more information as it arises.

