Tim Eyman for Governor rally held in Richland Sunday

RICHLAND, Wash. — Approximately 50 people rallied at Columbia Point Marina Park Sunday afternoon to show support for Tim Eyman.

Eyman, a Republican from Yakima, is running for Governor in the state of Washington.

He received an ovation after saying, “we’re in Republican country, are we not?”

He spoke in regards to lowering taxes, how he would make adoption easier, and how he defends the rights of people.

Eyman said Washington state is “a red state with a big blue donut around Seattle.”

