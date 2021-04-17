Tim Eyman to pay $2.9M to reimburse taxpayers for AG’s costs during campaign finance case

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A judge on Friday ordered tax activist and former gubernatorial candidate Tim Eyman to pay nearly $2.9 million in costs and fees related to Attorney General Bob Ferguson’s campaign finance lawsuit.

This is in addition the $2.6 million civil penalty Eyman was ordered to pay in February.

AG Ferguson’s Office said Eyman is a “repeat violator” of the state’s voter-approved campaign finance laws and has, on multiple occasions, been caught illegally and intentionally concealing hundreds of thousands of dollars in campaign contributions that ended up in his personal bank account.

Eyman is under a court order to pay $10,000 every month and has been consistently making payments. To date, he has paid nearly $500,000 to the state, including $355,498 in content sanctions and fees related to his delay of the state’s case. The court-ordered amount will increase to $13,500 every month in January 2022.

The Washington State Public Disclosure Commission investigated Eyman and found evidence that he had engaged in an illegal kickback scheme and referred the case to the AG’s office for enforcement. At that time, the PDC Chair called it “one of the most egregious” violations the commission had ever seen in its nearly 50 years of existence.

In Friday’s decision, Judge James Dixon ruled that Eyman’s illegal conduct was “part of a pattern of violations, which resulted from a knowing and intentional effort to conceal, deceive, mislead and engage in collusive behaviors [as defined by the law].”

The judge also ruled that Eyman deposited checks into his personal account that were made out to his initiative committee and prohibited him from directing the finances of any political committee.

“Tim Eyman broke the law – repeatedly – and in order to delay his day of reckoning, he willfully dragged out this case with frivolous and cost-inflating litigation tactics,” Ferguson said. “This decision ensures that Tim Eyman bears the cost of his years-long obstruction of our case – not the taxpayers.”

