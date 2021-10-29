“Time of my life:” Walla Walla’s Chief of Police to retire in April 2022

by Dylan Carter

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — After a decade working in this community, Walla Walla Chief of Police Scott Bieber has formally announced his intention to retire at the end of April 2022.

According to an alert by the City of Walla Walla, Chief Bieber recently submitted his notice-to-retire letter to the City Manager. In it, Chief Bieber expressed that he wished he spent his entire law enforcement career in Walla Walla instead of just his final decade in the field.

Upon his retirement, Chief Bieber will have spent over 37 years working for local law enforcement in Washington state. The first 27 years of his career were spent with the Vancouver Police Department (VPD) in Clark County, WA. There, he worked his way up the ranks to Commmander after overseeing all five divisions of the VPD in his tenure.

RELATED: Wild weekend leads to honors for Walla Walla police officers



Bieber assumed the role of Walla Walla Chief of Police on March 26, 2012, and never looked back.

“The police department is in a great place. Over the past 9½ years we have hired some fantastic men and women who are dedicated to providing the best possible public safety services to our community,” Bieber said. “They continuously do the right thing and live up to the department motto — ‘Return with Honor.’ This has been the most fulfilling job of my entire career. I’ve had the professional time of my life.”

RELATED: Deputies & feds search Burbank ranch for illegal horse racing operation

Before his time in law enforcement, Bieber was a seventh-grade English teacher who also coached basketball and track. While he still holds a lifetime substitute teaching certificate from the state of Washington, city officials don’t expect him back in a classroom anytime soon.

City officials say that Chief Bieber and his wife Melissa intend to stay in Walla Walla since it’s centrally located between Vancouver, WA and Boise, ID; where many of their 12 grandchildren live. The Chief is looking forward to spending more time with his loved ones and watching them compete in various sporting events.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP KVEW NEWS STAFF:

RELATED: Want your artwork hung in City Hall? Apply today!

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.