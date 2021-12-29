Tina’s Law, domestic violence registry back for 2022 legislative session

by Madeleine Hagen

KENNEWICK, Wash. – In the shadows of immense tragedy, Don Estes has been very busy working on Tina’s Law.

“I’ve got 7,000 email addresses in my cellphone,” Estes said he’s reached out to thousands of Washington and other state lawmakers.

Since 2004, Estes said he’s lost five family members, who lived in Spokane, to domestic violence: Melissa Saldivar and her baby, Tina Stewart in 2017, Kelli Jo-Weber in 2018 and Kassie Dewey in 2021. All of the women were murdered.

“Their lives meant something and I’m trying to make sure their names are always remembered,” Estes said.

His niece, Tina Stewart, lead him and other family members to push for Tina’s Law, now known as House Bill 1678.

Tri-Cities Representative Brad Klippert is one of the sponsors of the bill going through the 2022 legislative session.

“I’ve spent four years of my life pushing for this and I will-I’m hoping this year we have success. So it’s important, I made a promise to Tina that I was going to do something about these domestic violence laws,” Estes said.

RELATED: Domestic Violence Services of Benton and Franklin Counties continues serving clients through pandemic

In 2019 and 2020, the bill didn’t move through.

Estes cites current state code that allows anyone to request certain criminal records and an increase of domestic violence cases as reason to pass the bill.

“To me, if we already have the laws on the books, why not put them on a registry can look themselves?” he asked.

However, Don doesn’t want to stop there.

He’s urging educational programs in schools to teach children about the signs of domestic violence and how to report it. He said often times, domestic violence gets passed on through generations of families.

“We’ve got to start educating our children, I believe that wholeheartedly that the only way we’re going to get through this is by reversing the cycle that’s gone on for so long,” he said.

Estes is also suggesting lawmakers gain more funding for domestic violence victims to assist them in starting a new life after escaping an abusive relationship.

“We need funding to help the victims to get out of that situation, maybe they won’t stay, maybe we can save some lives,” he said.

Estes is hopeful that 2022 will mean the passing of Tina’s Law; the Washington state legislative session begins on January 10th.

Although it’s tiring work, Estes said he doesn’t plan on stopping anytime soon.

“I don’t want to bury another loved one, every time I think about it, it gives me the strength to move on,” he said.

If you or someone you know may be victim to domestic violence, these resources are available.

Domestic Violence Services of Benton and Franklin Counties

Washington State Hotline 1-800-562-6025

National Hotline 1-800-799-SAFE

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.