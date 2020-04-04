Tips to grow your small business using social media app Instagram

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Instagram strategist has three tips to succeed for small businesses new to the social media game.

This period in which some businesses are ruled “essential” and others are ruled “non-essential” can be very difficult, but with the help from Kayla Ybanez, things could change.

Ybanez is an Instagram Strategist that has helped many businesses grow using the app.

“Using social media in general is a way to expand your reach without having to spend money on ads,” Ybanez said.

She has three tips for businesses to succeed who are just starting Instagram:

Teach the audience something new, that they do not already know. Use hashtags to reach different audiences and get your product in front of them. Create content that is valuable to people and makes them want to share it and save it.

Online shopping has increased over the past few years and even more so over the past few weeks with families at home.

“As far as sales go, one of the biggest misconceptions right now is that people aren’t spending money, and that’s not true at all,” Ybanez said. “You have to show that your product or service is essential to people.”

She said one of the most important things to do is post content that people want to share to their friends and family and will save it for later. This is a way for your content to spread without spending money on ads.

When asked how to gain a following when you’re just starting. Ybanez said you don’t need to follow a bunch of accounts, you would want to go on influencers and other business in your area and see who’s engaging on their material.

“Everyone is consuming social media now more than ever before,” Ybanez said.

You can follow her on Instagram @kaylaybanez.

