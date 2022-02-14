Tired of potholes in your community? City of Yakima opens hotline to report them

by Dylan Carter

Pothole

YAKIMA, Wash. — Have you ever been driving around your neighborhood when—BAM! Your tire dips, the whole car bounces, and you immediately fear that part of your car is terriblly damaged? Well, the culprit is usually a pesky pothole, and as more of them arise due to current weather conditions across Central Washington, the City of Yakima is asking for the community’s help to identify the worst of them.

You can report a pothole using the “Yak Back” feature implemented by the City of Yakima. Simply visit https://www.yakimawa.gov/yak-back/, or call the City’s Street Repair Hotline at (509) 576-6713, to report a pothole that plagues your daily commute.

There, you can submit a new request or check for updates on a previous submission in a few simple steps. The website allows you to navigate in either English or Spanish at the click of a button.

There are more than 400 miles of streets in the City of Yakima, so it’s hard for their crews to identify all of the potholes that need to be serviced without hearing from the people they impact most.

“Having residents and community members reporting the locations of potholes, greatly assists Public Works in their effort in repairing them in a timely manner,” said Public Works Director Scott Schafer. “More eyes on an issue provide for better results.”

During the “freeze-thaw cycle,” which occurs when moisture from precipitation seeps into the asphalt pavement, potholes are formed. That moisture contracts and expands, which loosens the pavement and forms potholes.

The City of Yakima is vast and these potholes are dangerous. Report the most bothersome pothole(s) in your community to make the roadways safer!

