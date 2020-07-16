TJ Maxx, Marshalls reopen in Tri-Cities, Yakima Valley
Good news for bargain hunters: TJ Maxx and Marshalls reopened their Tri-Cities and Yakima Valley locations Thursday for the first time since the mid-March.
The off-price retailers have been closed due to restrictions resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.
Homegoods in Kennewick is also back open.
Here are their locations:
TJ Maxx
- 1220 N Columbia Center Blvd, Kennewick
- 2543 Main St, Union Gap
Marshalls
- 2921 Queensgate Dr, Richland
- 2503 Main St, Union Gap
Homegoods
- 1321 N Columbia Center Blvd, Kennewick,