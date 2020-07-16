TJ Maxx, Marshalls reopen in Tri-Cities, Yakima Valley

David Mann by David Mann

Good news for bargain hunters: TJ Maxx and Marshalls reopened their Tri-Cities and Yakima Valley locations Thursday for the first time since the mid-March.

The off-price retailers have been closed due to restrictions resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.

Homegoods in Kennewick is also back open.

Here are their locations:

TJ Maxx

1220 N Columbia Center Blvd, Kennewick

2543 Main St, Union Gap

Marshalls

2921 Queensgate Dr, Richland

2503 Main St, Union Gap

Homegoods

1321 N Columbia Center Blvd, Kennewick,

Comments

comments