TJ Maxx, Marshalls reopen in Tri-Cities, Yakima Valley

David Mann
Posted:
Updated:
by David Mann

Good news for bargain hunters: TJ Maxx and Marshalls reopened their Tri-Cities and Yakima Valley locations Thursday for the first time since the mid-March.

The off-price retailers have been closed due to restrictions resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.

Homegoods in Kennewick is also back open.

Here are their locations:

TJ Maxx

  •  1220 N Columbia Center Blvd, Kennewick
  • 2543 Main St, Union Gap

Marshalls

  • 2921 Queensgate Dr, Richland
  • 2503 Main St, Union Gap

Homegoods

  • 1321 N Columbia Center Blvd, Kennewick,

