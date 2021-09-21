TobyMac tour hits Toyota Center in February 2022

by Dylan Carter

FILE - This Feb. 15, 2016 file photo shows Christian artist TobyMac at the 58th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. TobyMac said in a statement that his 21-year-old son Truett Foster Mckeehan was a “magnetic son, brother and friend,” after Mckeehan was found dead at home in Nashville, Tennessee on Wednesday. A representative for TobyMac said Mckeenhan died sometime “Tuesday night or Wednesday morning” and a cause of death has not been determined. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Christian hip hop artist Toby McKeehan, better known by his stage name ‘TobyMac’, is coming to the Tri-Cities this Winter.

According to an alert from the Toyota Center, TobyMac will be live at the venue on February 26, 2021. Pre-sale tickets are available starting Tuesday, September 21 with ticket sales to the general public opening Thursday, September 23 at 9:00 a.m.

The 2021 ‘TobyMac Hits Deep Tour’ is ongoing and will run across the United States until October 14. This acclaimed musical artist will then tour theatres across the Midwest before the 2022 ‘TobyMac Hits Deep Tour’ kicks off on February 9, 2022.

RELATED: New contemporary Christian music station launches in Tri-Cities

As of today, TobyMac does not have any other tour dates set in the state of Washington. However, he will visit ExtraMile Arena in Boise, ID, and the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, OR in the early months of next year.

Pre-sale tickets begin as low as $16.80 with prices maxing out at $76.60 for floor seats in front of the stage. Please be advised that these prices do not include taxes and fees.

The lineup includes TOBYMAC & the DiverseCity Band along with Crowder, CAIN, Cochren & Co., and Terrian. This tour is being supported by KLOVE, Air1 Radio, Food for the Hungry, and Altrua HealthShare.

You can purchase tickets starting on Thursday morning by visiting the Ticketmaster link here. For more information on TobyMac’s upcoming tour dates, click here.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP KVEW NEWS STAFF:

RELATED: Tri-City Raceway returns after 17 years to host the 2021 Fall Classic

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.