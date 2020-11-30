Today is Cyber Monday and it’s expected to break records

After a record-breaking Black Friday, analysts expect Cyber Monday 2020 to follow suit.

This year, shoppers are expected to spend $12.7 billion – 35% more than in 2019 – according to Adobe Analytics. Multiple retailers are offering deals on clothing, electronics, cosmetics and more. Some retailers are offering the deals through the week – not just on Monday.

On Black Friday, consumers spent $9 billion online – a nearly 22% increase from the year before. Simultaneously, Black Friday in-store shopping dropped by just over 50% with more opting for shopping from home during the pandemic.