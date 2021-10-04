Today is the last day for WA state workers to initiate vaccination

Get vaccinated at CBC on October 8 for a chance at a $50 gift card courtesy of the school and its partners at Safeway.

by Dylan Carter

Darko Vojinovic A medical worker prepares a shot of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, at Belgrade Fair makeshift vaccination center, Serbia, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.

KENNEWICK, Wash. — October 4, 2021, is the final day for WA state workers to initiative vaccination in order to meet Governor Jay Inslee’s Oct. 18 deadline. If you or a loved one wish to initiate vaccination before the deadline hits, you can visit Columbia Basin College between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. with a chance at winning $50 gift cards courtesy of Safeway.

If you meet any of the following criteria, you are expected to be fully vaccinated by October 18 or potentially lose your job:

Health care workers: You work in pubic or private-sector health care You work at one of the following settings: nursing homes, adult family homes, assisted living, enhanced services facilities, RTFs, and other treatment facilities

Teachers & School Faculty (K-12 + Higher Education)

Childcare providers

Government contractors

First responders You are a licensed EMT or paramedic who regularly performs medical functions in the line of duty You are an employee of a Municipal or County Jail AND you are a licensed healthcare provider or work in the medical treatment area

NOTE: If you are an employee of WA state, you may be required to get vaccinated to remain in your position.

Other law enforcement agents fall into a grey area, but approx. 300 employees of the Washington State Patrol stand to lose their jobs due to the new COVID-19 vaccination mandates. School staff across the state—particularly Southeastern Washington—are also at risk of losing their jobs over the vaccination mandate.

Monday, October 4 is the final day for someone to receive their second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine or their single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccination to be regarded as ‘fully vaccinated’ by the deadline.

The first 50 people to get a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at CBC on Monday will receive a $50 gift card to Safeway for all of their grocery needs. CBC is partnering with the Washington State Department of Health’s Care-A-Van to ensure that doses of several brands of coronavirus vaccine are made available.

If you have more questions that need to be answered urgently, you can read this FAQ from Gov. Inslee by clicking here.

