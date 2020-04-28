Toddler found unconscious at West Valley apartment has died

YAKIMA, Wash. — A 1-year-old boy died in a Seattle hospital Monday night after he was found unconscious at a West Valley apartment.

Yakima police responded to the 1200 block of S. 72nd Ave. around 2 a.m. Monday report of a child who wasn’t breathing.

A man was performing CPR on the boy when police arrived and took over lifesaving efforts.

The toddler was rushed to Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital, then airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. He passed away at about 10 p.m.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday in King County.

The cause and manner of death is under investigation

