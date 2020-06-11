Toddler in critical condition after nearly drowning in pool outside Kennewick

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — A 1-year-old boy is in critical condition after nearly drowning in a pool at a home just west of Kennewick Wednesday afternoon.

The boy’s mother found him unconscious in a small, inflatable pool in the 5100 block of S. Bermuda Rd near East Reata Road around 3:15 p.m.

Deputies said the boy knew how to walk, and it appears that he escaped the house through a doggie door before falling into the pool, which was filled with about 12 to 18 inches of water. Deputies said he’d been missing for a few minutes before he was found.

The boy was revived with CPR, then transported to a Tri-Cities hospital before being airlifted to a hospital in the Seattle area for more intensive treatment.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and we are very hopeful the child will fully recover after this near tragedy,” the Benton County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

