Tom Brady announces he will not return to Patriots

Monica Petruzzelli by Monica Petruzzelli

Tom Brady announced on Twitter on Tuesday morning that he will not be returning to the Patriots.

“I don’t know what my football future holds but it is time for me to open a new stage for my life and career,” he wrote in the post.

“I thank you from the bottom of my heart and I will always love you and what we have shared – a lifetime full of fun memories,” he goes on to say.

Brady was with the Patriots from 2000-2019. He is a six-time Superbowl Champion.

Here is his full message:

LOVE YOU PATS NATION pic.twitter.com/lxSQZmnjPL — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 17, 2020

