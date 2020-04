Tom Hanks discusses COVID-19 symptoms

Tom Hanks is ready to talk coronavirus.

The Academy Award-winning actor was featured on Thursday’s episode of the National Defense Radio Show and discussed his experience fighting off the virus will wife Rita Wilson, who also tested positive.

“Rita went through a tougher time than I did,” said Hanks, 63, per Us Weekly. “She had a much higher fever. She had lost her sense of taste and sense of smell.”

As for Hanks himself, he said he “had some bad body aches and was very fatigued, and that’s how the COVID-19 went through us.”

The “Forrest Gump” star shared that while he was in recovery, he did his best to stay in shape by doing 30-minute stretch sessions, as well as other “old man things.” “I was wiped after 12 minutes,” Hanks admitted. Hanks and Wilson tested positive for the novel coronavirus while in Australia, where Hanks was shooting an upcoming film. They were among the early celebrities to go public with their virus diagnoses. “It was relatively early in Australia’s response to the coronavirus, and they wanted us to not give it to anyone else,” said Hanks. “That’s why we were in lockdown.” Wilson, 63, previously spoke about her symptoms as well, opening up on a recent episode of “The Talk.” “I was very tired. I felt extremely achy,” Wilson said. “Uncomfortable, didn’t want to be touched and then the fever started. Chills like I’ve never had before. Looking back, I realize I was also losing my sense of taste and smell which I didn’t realize at the time.” The actress also said that she thinks her fever “got close to 102.”

